Rain and snow to return

Your weekend will include plenty of sunshine to start each day along with warm highs in Denver around 70 degrees. I can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm late on Saturday especially south of the city. There is a slightly better chance for late day showers & thunderstorms on Sunday. And, some of the rain on Sunday night could mix with or change to a period of slushy wet snow.

We will have some snow early on Monday before we hit a lull through the early afternoon. More rain will return on Monday evening and will again mix with or change to snow heading into early on Tuesday. The snow will return to rain by late morning on Tuesday and showers will be possible through the evening.

We are looking at two waves of slushy accumulation across the Front Range and in metro Denver. The first will be early on Monday and around a few inches most locations. The second will have similar totals of a few slushy inches early Tuesday. There will be a lot of melting with the snow given the ground and pavement is much warmer now plus this is not a very cold storm system.

We will have additional rain showers on Wednesday and then dry out for the remainder of next week.

