Spring is in the air... and so is the pollen! Even if you don't think you have seasonal allergies, you can develop them as an adult. But you don't have to be among the 50-million americans who suffer unnecessarily. Dr. Amy Shah a Double Board Certieid Medical Doctor in Internal Medicine and Allergy Immunology is here to share ways to power through the worst high-pollen days!

You can get a jump on seasonal allergies and learn even more ways to be proactive at amymdwellness.com.