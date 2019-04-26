× Pedestrian struck, killed by RTD train in Stapleton; A Line service disrupted

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an RTD train in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood Friday.

The Denver Police Department said the incident occurred in the 8200 block of East Smith Road. The Central Park Station is located at that address.

According to RTD, A Line trains are not moving through the area. Passengers are being shuttled via bus between Union Station and the 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard Station.

A Line service remains between the 40th and Airport Station and Denver International Airport.

Further details about detours are available on RTD’s website.