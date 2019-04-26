Some parents demand change as Arapahoe High School survey is presented to board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Arapahoe High School has seen more than its fair share of tragedy in recent years, including a shooting and eight student suicides.

"It's really hard as a parent seeing your kids have to go through this," said Felicia Hanson, the parent of a former student.

Felicia Hanson's daughter, Ali, swallowed dozens of pills at school after deciding the bullying was too much to bear. She survived.

Noah Wilson didn't try to commit suicide, but he was in the school when 17-year-old Claire Davis was murdered.

"Every December, we still have struggled with the anniversary and he still has flashbacks," said Noah's mom, Amanda.

Noah has battled depression and left Arapahoe High School for an intensive wilderness therapy program his senior year.

His parents are among the several hundred that filled out a survey about the school's culture and administration. The results were presented to the school board Thursday night.

According to the results of the survey, almost 74 percent of parents, students and community members are concerned about leadership at the school. Fifty percent don't think the school's administration is capable.

"There's no describing it. There's no support. There's zero support out there," said Felicia Hanson.

Amanda Wilson's daughter is the current student body president, but even she believes the school's principal, Natalie Promenko, needs to be replaced.

"It's a start in the right direction. I don't think there's a focus on creating a culture where the kids have a say in feeling connected to their community," said Wilson.