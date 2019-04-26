Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most action packed events is coming to one of the most iconic venues in Denver this weekend! We're talking about the Monster Jam Stadium Tour! The trucks and their drivers will take center stage at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on April 27th with some jaw-dropping, gravity defying stunts! Cynthia Gauthier is here to tell us what it's like to get behind the wheel of one of these "larger-than-life" trucks! The Monster Jam race is happening this Saturday April 27th 7pm at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Tickets start at $15. Get your tickets now at MonsterJam.com