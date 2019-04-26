Man shot, killed at Lakewood apartment; police searching for suspect

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Lakewood apartment early Friday.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers responded to an apartment at 5410 W. 3rd Pl. on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Willie Carr, 58, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Carr’s girlfriend reported waking up and seeing a black male wearing a mask standing over their bed before the suspect shot and killed Mr. Carr,” LPD said in a press release issued early Friday evening.

Police are hoping the public can provide information about a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD tip line: 303-763-6800. The case number is LK19108831.

