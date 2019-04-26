× Man dies in snowboarding accident on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say a 24-year-old Colorado Springs man died in a snowboarding accident on Pikes Peak.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Tucker Shivers, the founder and CEO of a small Colorado clothing brand, fell above Glen Cove on the eastern face of the 14,115-foot mountain Wednesday. Patrick Kerscher, operations director of El Paso County Search and Rescue, says Shivers was wearing a helmet, but it was broken on impact.

Shivers was taken off the mountain but later died.

He posted a picture of the mountain on his Facebook page Tuesday night and wrote, “After staring at this mountain for 4 years. I finally have the opportunity to snowboard down Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, tomorrow!”

Representatives at his company, Conquered Peaks, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.