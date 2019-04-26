× Man accused of raping, robbing woman in southeast Denver arrested in Oregon

DENVER — The man suspected of raping and robbing a southeast Denver woman before stealing her car in March has been arrested in Portland, Oregon, according to the Denver Police Department.

Jerome Lekendrick Lucas, 34, was wanted on a warrant for sexual assault, burglary, auto theft and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested Lucas at a Portland home Thursday. The Marshals were assisted by the Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team.

Lucas was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and will be extradited to Denver, according to DPD.

“The Denver Police Department extends its gratitude to the community and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers as a tip led to Lucas’ arrest,” DPD said in a statement.