× Lakewood man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of possessing child pornography Thursday afternoon.

Joseph Scott Forrest, 49, allegedly had several pornographic images and one video of young girls stored on his Twitter account, according to LPD.

According to the arrest affidavit, Twitter removed the account when it received a report from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children. An investigator obtained a search warrant and worked with Twitter to gain access to the explicit images Forrest allegedly posted on the social media site.

“We would like to thank Twitter and our partners at the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children for their assistance on this case,” a press release from LPD stated.

According to the affidavit, one Twitter image showed Forrest naked on his apartment deck. A black GMC pickup was seen in the background. Using that image, an investigator was able to confirm Forrest’s address.

The affidavit also stated that Forrest is a supervisor at Lookout Mountain Youth Detention Center in Golden.

The detention center sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

A staff member at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center was arrested Thursday by the Lakewood Police Department.

Joseph Forrest, a resident of Lakewood, was arrested under the suspicion of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, according to Lakewood Police.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), which operates the youth services facility, placed Forrest on administrative leave Thursday. As this is a criminal investigation, any further inquiries are to be directed to the Lakewood Police Department.

Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, located in Golden, is an intensive, secured treatment program for 140 male juvenile offenders. LMYSC provides for the care and supervision of youth committed by the District Court to the custody of the CDHS Division of Youth Services.