Insider Tips for Depositions & Giving Statements after Accidents

Posted 11:10 am, April 26, 2019, by

Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates P.C., explains what a deposition is, and gives us insider tips. Call 303-762-9500 for a FREE consultation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.