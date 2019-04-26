× Former youth soccer coach arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child

DENVER — A 58-year-old man has been charged with a sexual assault on a child by a person “in a position of trust,” that allegedly occurred in 1996, the District Attorney’s office of Denver said.

Marc Claire Francis is a native of Australia and has coached soccer in Colorado for 28 years.

There are no reports of Francis assaulting soccer players, however, the District Attorney’s office is asking that anyone with information about Francis or thinks they might have been assaulted by Francis to come forward.

Francis has coached in the past for the former Colorado Storm, Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, Arvada Soccer, Westminster Soccer, Sutton Soccer School, and the Colorado Edge and active in the United Soccer Coaches organization.

The public is asked to call 720-913-9000 ext. 9104 with any information related to the case.

Francis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 8:30 a.m.