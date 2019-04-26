× Former CU football assistant coach sentenced in domestic violence case

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Joe Tumpkin, a former assistant football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Loved ones of both the convicted defendant and victim packed the courtroom at Broomfield County District Court.

Tumpkin admitted to domestic violence, but he maintained through his attorney that he did not choke his former girlfriend, Pamela Fine. Tumpkin is accused of repeatedly choking her over the course of nearly two years.

Additional charges of second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Tumpkin had been facing five felony assault charges.

During the sentencing hearing, Fine directed criticism at Tumpkin and District Attorney Dave Young’s office. Fine says everyone from CU’s head coach, CU’s president and Young gave Tumpkin special treatment.

Young characterized the plea deal as the best shot of some form of justice within the constraints of law.

During the hearing, Tumpkin’s attorney claimed his client was the target of judicial prejudice — saying he was originally denied mandatory discovery in this case.

Tumpkin did apologize to Fine and the University of Colorado.