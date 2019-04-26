Driver of semi that caused deadly, fiery I-70 crash arrested

Crash on I-70

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The driver of a semi-truck that caused a 28-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday evening has been arrested, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday morning.

The driver was taken into custody on “multiple vehicular homicide” charges, police said.

The driver, who was not seriously injured, has not been identified.

Police said that “multiple” people were killed in the crash that involved 24 cars and four semi-trucks.

