× Broncos pick Coloradan Dalton Risner in second round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Denver Broncos selected offensive lineman Dalton Risner in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night. Risner, who played at Kansas State, was the 41st pick overall.

Risner grew up in Wiggins, Colorado, a small town of less than 1,000 people on the Plains about an hour from Denver. He grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound All American right tackle played for Kansas State.

Immediately after drafting Risner, the Broncos selected Drew Lock, a quarterback out of the University of Missouri.