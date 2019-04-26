Chance of thunderstorms this afternoon; rain/snow possible early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Warm and breezy, 75.

The Mountains can expect morning sun then a chance for rain/snow/t-storms this afternoon and tonight. 1" of snow accumulation on the high peaks. Highs in the 50s, 60s and low 70s.

Wind gusts could hit 50mph above treeline tonight and again on Sunday.

Windy conditions on Saturday at times. Highs reach 70 across the Front Range with a 10% chance of a shower.

Windy on Sunday as well especially midday into afternoon. Highs reach the 70s with a 10% chance of a shower/t-storm.

A series of cold fronts hit Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High chances for rain, rain/snow Tuesday morning, and frosty temps. Wait on Spring planting until after this storm system. Highs in the 40s and 50s with 30s at night.

Mountain snow accumulation appears likely between Monday and Wednesday. Amounts could be heavy.

