Both directions of I-70 reopened at Denver West exit following crash, fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 have fully reopened following a fatal crash and fire near the Denver West exit in Lakewood.

The westbound lanes reopened about 2 p.m. Friday

The eastbound lanes opened about 8:15 p.m.

Four people were killed in the crash, in which 28 vehicles were involved. At least six people were injured.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Video captured by a YouTuber appeared to show a semi speeding down the shoulder of the interstate moments before the crash happened.

The semi’s driver was identified as 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, from Houston. He has been arrested on multiple vehicular homicide charges.