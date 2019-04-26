× At least 4 dead in fiery I-70 crash involving 28 vehicles

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At least four people were killed in the fiery Interstate 70 crash on Thursday evening, the Lakewood Police Department said on Friday morning.

The driver of the semi, 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera, was arrested on vehicle homicide charges.

“We’re still trying to identify what some of the cars even are,” said Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said that 24 cars and four semis were involved in the crash just before 5 p.m. on Thursday on the interstate near Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway in Lakewood.

Video captured by a YouTuber appeared to show the semi speeding down the shoulder of the interstate moments before the crash happened.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate may not open until sometime on Saturday, because of pavement damage that needs to be repaired, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

