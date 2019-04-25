× Woman dies after shooting that caused shelter in place warning in Highlands

DENVER — A woman has died following a shooting that triggered a shelter in place warning at a building in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West 28th Avenue, near Speer Boulevard and Bryant Street, which is just west of Interstate 25.

Police said that the victim died following a domestic violence-related shooting. The suspect, who is another woman, is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

Denver Police investigating reported shooting at Speer Blvd & Bryant St in the Highlands. Right now officers are trying to find the shooter. Residents being told to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/ecljIjfOAS — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) April 25, 2019