What will the Broncos do with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft? Fans sound off in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL Draft kicks off in Nashville this weekend as Music City becomes Draft City, and the Denver Broncos have an opportunity to take a big name player with the 10th overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

After going 6-10 last season, this is the second straight year the Broncos have had a top 10 draft pick, which isn't a streak fans want. In the first round of the 2018 draft, Denver selected Bradley Chubb.

This season a linebacker is a major need for the Broncos - and many Broncos fans we talked to in Nashville agreed.

One of the possibilities is one of the Devin's in the draft.

There's Devin White, an athletic linebacker from LSU, or Devin Bush from Michigan could fit that linebacker need. Other possibilities could include a tight end such as TJ Hockenson from Iowa.

And, of course, there's always the possibility of a quarterback. Although many fans in Nashville agreed the team should steer clear of quarterbacks in this draft after trading for Joe Flacco, Drew Lock from Missouri or Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State could be a possibility.

However, general manager John Elway did not give any hints where the team plans on going.

But, because it's the draft, there's always the possibility of the Broncos trading up if there's a guy they really like or trading back if they don't like the prospects at number 10.

FOX31's Drew Engelbart and Nick Griffith are in Nashville and will have the latest all day long.