Verizon to roll out 5G Ultra Wideband service in Denver this year

DENVER — Verizon announced Thursday that Denver will be one of 20 cities to receive the cellphone provider’s 5G Ultra Wideband service this year.

The 5G Ultra Wideband network currently is only in Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon hopes to provide the service in more than 30 cities by the end of the year.

“Denver getting 5G Ultra Wideband service this year is going to put us on the leading edge of this new technology, and will be a big boost to our residents and businesses once it’s rolled out here,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

“As we look to deploy more smart city programs to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods, 5G is an exciting opportunity to expand those efforts to better connect our residents to the improved services we’re working on.”

Verizon said the 5G Ultra Wideband service uses new radio technology and device hardware to deliver advanced capabilities to consumers and businesses.

“We’re excited to bring the game-changing power of 5G Ultra Wideband service to consumers, business and government agencies in 2019,” Verizon chief technology officer Kyle Malady said.

However, the technology will only be available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or by adding the Verizon 5G moto mod.

Besides Denver, the other 19 cities that will get 5G Ultra Wideband service this year are Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Des Moines, Iowa; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Phoenix; Providence, Rhode Island; Salt Lake City; San Diego; and Washington.