Unique art installation unveiled in Littleton

LITTLETON — A stunning art installation was unveiled at Chatfield Farms in Littleton by the Denver Botanic Gardens on Thursday.

It’s called ‘One Fell Swoop’ and it was created by artist Patrick Dougherty and a team of volunteers over the span of three weeks.

“Sculpture is a problem solving event where you try to figure out how to make something look beautiful and enticing and make something that people want to run over and look at it,” Dougherty said of the piece.



The piece itself is made up of countless saplings. By bending and weaving them, the building team turned the sticks into a whimsical structure that looks like something out of the ‘The Hobbit’.

Though, Dougherty said the structure is based off the coils of Colorado rattlesnakes.

“All the coils became walls and halls and vestibules,” Dougherty said.

The installation has plenty of entrances and paths for visitors to follow.

“I would say a good sculpture is one that causes lots of personal associations with the viewer,” Dougherty added.

Given how the sculpture is made from sticks, it will likely only survive for about 2 years, according to Dougherty.

It’s now open to the public at Chatfield Farms in Littleton.