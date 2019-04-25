× There’s 7 days left in the Colorado legislative session but 300 bills to go: Read them all here

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers have had four months to pass bills in the 2019 legislative session, but with seven days left there are around 300 bills left to debate.

Now lawmakers are considering working the weekend to try to get everything on the agenda accomplished.

Here’s a look at all the bills that are remaining.

SENATE CALENDAR

THIRD READING OF BILLS – FINAL PASSAGE – CONSENT CALENDAR

HB19-1290 by Representative(s) Arndt; also Senator(s) Priola–Concerning the substitution of foreign work experience for the required contact hours by an applicant for examination pursuant to the “Barber and Cosmetologist Act”.

HB19-1291 by Representative(s) Arndt; also Senator(s) Williams A. and Tate–Concerning the supervision of insurers, and, in connection therewith, establishing certain disclosure requirements for insurers.

HB19-1051 by Representative(s) Carver and McLachlan; also Senator(s) Gardner and Ginal— Concerning human trafficking prevention training by the department of public safety. (Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1307 by Representative(s) Kraft-Tharp and Larson; also Senator(s) Lee and Gardner— Concerning the clarification that the disclosure of a report of the mistreatment or self-neglect of an at-risk adult shall only be made to the at-risk adult who is the subject of the report.

SB19-256 by Senator(s) Bridges; also Representative(s) (None)–Concerning an appropriation made to implement House Bill 18-1299 concerning electronic documents related to the ownership of a vehicle.

SB19-254 by Senator(s) Zenzinger; also Representative(s) Ransom–Concerning the nursing home penalty cash fund, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

SB19-253 by Senator(s) Rankin; also Representative(s) Esgar and Ransom–Concerning specifying that the department of education is not a state agency for purposes of the office of information technology.

SB19-252 by Senator(s) Moreno; also Representative(s) Esgar and Hansen–Concerning the timing of joint committee of reference hearings under the “State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent (SMART) Government Act”, and, in connection therewith, reducing an appropriation.

(Amended in Special Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-251 by Senator(s) Rankin and Todd; also Representative(s) Hansen and Titone–Concerning the implementation of certain recommendations from the independent evaluation of the state’s information technology resources, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation. (Amended in Special Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-248 by Senator(s) Tate and Bridges; also Representative(s) Singer and Baisley–Concerning a requirement that the director of research of the legislative council convene a working group to conduct an analysis of the state tax system used by the department of revenue, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended in Special Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1285 by Representative(s) Lontine; also Senator(s) Fields–Concerning the requirement for the department of health care policy and financing to contract with the managed care organization operated by Denver health and hospital authority until the managed care organization ceases to operate a medicaid managed care program.

SB19-258 by Senator(s) Rankin; also Representative(s) Esgar–Concerning child welfare services funded through federal child welfare laws, and, in connection therewith, making and reducing an appropriation.

(Amended in Special Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1122 by Representative(s) Buckner and Landgraf; also Senator(s) Fields and Gardner— Concerning the creation of a maternal mortality review committee in the department of public health and environment, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1006 by Representative(s) McLachlan and Carver; also Senator(s) Fields–Concerning measures to mitigate the effects of wildfires within wildland-urban interface areas, and, in connection therewith, clarifying the legislative intent that state funding of the existing forest restoration and wildfire risk mitigation grant program be increased and making an appropriation.

HB19-1269 by Representative(s) Cutter and Sullivan; also Senator(s) Ginal and Gardner–Concerning measures to improve behavioral health care coverage practices, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended in Special Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1294 by Representative(s) Benavidez and Jaquez Lewis; also Senator(s) Story–Concerning a requirement that the chief administrative officer of the Colorado community college system create a working group to determine the best manner in which to facilitate the transfer of earned construction industry registered apprenticeship program credit to college credit, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1133 by Representative(s) Caraveo and Pelton; also Senator(s) Fields–Concerning the creation of a Colorado child abuse response and evaluation network, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1088 by Representative(s) Buck and Valdez D.; also Senator(s) Donovan–Concerning modifications to the existing income tax credit for health care preceptors working in health care professional shortage areas, and, in connection therewith, clarifying the definition of “preceptorship” and extending the existing sunset date for the tax credit.

THIRD READING OF BILLS – FINAL PASSAGE

HB19-1026 by Representative(s) Catlin and McCluskie; also Senator(s) Coram and Donovan— Concerning fines assessed for violations of laws administered by the division of parks and wildlife.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1288 by Representative(s) Singer and Duran; also Senator(s) Fields and Crowder–Concerning increasing protections to ensure foster youth siblings maintain sibling relationships by providing foster youth siblings with certain rights, and, in connection therewith, establishing the foster youth sibling bill of rights.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-198 by Senator(s) Todd and Coram; also Representative(s) Buentello and Gray–Concerning the continued management of waste tires, and, in connection therewith, making and reducing an appropriation.

(Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.) (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1274 by Representative(s) Snyder; also Senator(s) Hisey–Concerning the ability of the boards of county commissioners to delegate to county administrative officials certain land use determinations affecting subdivision platting.

(Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.) (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-232 by Senator(s) Foote; also Representative(s) Weissman–Concerning the codification of the rules of the secretary of state addressing the procedures for the enforcement of state laws governing campaign finance.

(Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-223 by Senator(s) Lee and Gardner; also Representative(s) Weissman and Landgraf– Concerning actions related to competency to proceed, and, in connection therewith, making and reducing an appropriation.

(Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-228 by Senator(s) Winter and Moreno; also Representative(s) Buentello and Singer– Concerning measures to prevent substance abuse, and, in connection therewith, requiring certain prescribers to complete substance use disorder training; prohibiting physicians and physician assistants from accepting benefits for prescribing specific medications; requiring opioid prescriptions to bear warning labels; allowing medical examiners access to the prescription drug monitoring program; providing funding to address opioid and substance use disorders through public health interventions in local communities; requiring state departments to report receipt and eligibility for federal funds for HIV and hepatitis testing; requiring the office of behavioral health in the department of human services to administer grant programs; requiring the center for research into substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery support strategies to develop and implement a program to increase public awareness concerning the safe use, storage, and disposal of antagonist drugs, to conduct a needs assessment among mothers and pregnant women, and to implement a grant program; requiring the office of behavioral health in the department of human services to administer a child and maternal health pilot program; and making an appropriation. (Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-188 by Senator(s) Winter and Williams A.; also Representative(s) Gray and Duran–Concerning the creation of a family and medical leave insurance program.

(Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

GENERAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS

SB19-225 by Senator(s) Gonzales and Rodriguez; also Representative(s) Lontine and Gonzales- Gutierrez–Concerning the ability of local governments to stabilize rents on private residential property.

(State, Veterans, & Military Affairs recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 16, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1246 by Representative(s) Van Winkle and Kraft-Tharp; also Senator(s) Cooke and Moreno— Concerning the regulation of food truck businesses by local governments.

(Local Government recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 17, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-007 by Senator(s) Pettersen and Winter; also Representative(s) McLachlan and Buckner– Concerning the prevention of sexual misconduct on higher education campuses. (Amended in General Orders as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1227 by Representative(s) Benavidez; also Senator(s) Lee–Concerning a requirement that the department of personnel create a prevailing wage working group to determine the appropriate manner in which to implement a prevailing wage requirement for state contracts. (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-250 by Senator(s) Garcia and Scott; also Representative(s) (None)–Concerning ratepayer protections regarding electric utilities’ ability to establish a graduated scale of charges. (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-243 by Senator(s) Moreno and Foote; also Representative(s) Cutter and Singer–Concerning a prohibition against a retail food establishment’s distribution of an expanded polystyrene product for use as a container for ready-to-eat food intended for off-premises consumption. (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1192 by Representative(s) Gonzales-Gutierrez and Buentello; also Senator(s) Gonzales— Concerning the inclusion of matters relating to American minorities in the teaching of social contributions in civil government in public schools, and, in connection therewith, establishing the history, culture, social contributions, and civil government in education commission to make recommendations to include the history, culture, and social contributions of American Indians, Latinos, African Americans, and Asian Americans, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals within these minority groups, the contributions and persecution of religious minorities, and the intersectionality of significant social and cultural features within these communities, in the teaching and content standards for history and civics, and making an appropriation.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1210 by Representative(s) Melton and Galindo; also Senator(s) Danielson and Moreno— Concerning the repeal of the prohibitions on a local government establishing minimum wage laws within its jurisdiction.

(Business, Labor, & Technology recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 16, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1024 by Representative(s) McKean and Buentello; also Senator(s) Todd and Coram–Concerning creation of the Colorado youth advisory council review committee, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1032 by Representative(s) Lontine and Caraveo; also Senator(s) Todd and Coram–Concerning comprehensive human sexuality education, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Health & Human Services recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, March 1, 2019.)

HB19-1090 by Representative(s) Gray and Van Winkle; also Senator(s) Gonzales and Hill–Concerning measures to allow greater investment flexibility in marijuana businesses, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1132 by Representative(s) Buentello and Pelton; also Senator(s) Coram and Bridges–Concerning Colorado food products in schools, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

SB19-238 by Senator(s) Danielson and Moreno; also Representative(s) Kennedy and Duran– Concerning home care service agencies, and, in connection therewith, requiring certain agencies to expend a minimum percentage of their reimbursements from the “Colorado Medical Assistance Act” as wages for employees who provide direct care, requiring the department of health care policy and financing to enforce training requirements and maintain public records concerning the home care workforce, and increasing the reimbursement rate for certain services provided under the “Colorado Medical Assistance Act”.

(Health & Human Services recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 18, 2019.)

(Appropriations recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.)

SB19-067 by Senator(s) Coram; also Representative(s) McLachlan and Arndt–Concerning the creation of the rural development grant program, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Finance recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, February 13, 2019.)

HB19-1266 by Representative(s) Herod; also Senator(s) Fenberg–Concerning the voting rights of persons serving a sentence of parole, and in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1262 by Representative(s) Wilson and McLachlan; also Senator(s) Bridges and Fields— Concerning state funding for full-day kindergarten educational programs, and, in connection therewith, making and reducing an appropriation.

(Appropriations recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.)

HB19-1259 by Representative(s) Roberts and Pelton; also Senator(s) Donovan–Concerning support for species conservation trust fund projects, and, in connection therewith, making transfers to and appropriations from the species conservation trust fund for purposes recommended by the department of natural resources.

HB19-1248 by Representative(s) Weissman and Cutter; also Senator(s) Foote–Concerning measures to promote transparency about the activities of persons lobbying state government officials, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1202 by Representative(s) McLachlan and Galindo; also Senator(s) Ginal and Priola–Concerning the food systems advisory council, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation. (Appropriations recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 23, 2019.)

HB19-1188 by Representative(s) Sirota and Snyder; also Senator(s) Foote–Concerning the inclusion of the net impact on greenhouse gas pollution in the fiscal notes prepared for legislative measures, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1184 by Representative(s) Herod and Caraveo; also Senator(s) Williams A.–Concerning a requirement that staff of the legislative council prepare demographic notes on certain legislative bills, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1171 by Representative(s) Michaelson Jenet; also Senator(s) Fields and Priola–Concerning expanding the grades eligible for the child nutrition school lunch protection program, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTIONS

HJR19-1014 by Representative(s) Michaelson Jenet and McKean; also Senator(s) Ginal and Gardner— Concerning the declaration of April 28, 2019, through May 5, 2019, as “Holocaust Awareness Week”.

(Laid Over from April 23, 2019.)

CONSIDERATION OF HOUSE AMENDMENTS TO SENATE BILLS

SB19-077 by Senator(s) Priola and Williams A.; also Representative(s) Hansen–Concerning measures that affect the development of infrastructure used by electric motor vehicles, and, in connection therewith, establishing a process at the Colorado public utilities commission whereby a public utility may undertake implementation of an electric motor vehicle infrastructure program within the area covered by the utility’s certificate of public convenience and necessity.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 17, 2019.) (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-054 by Senator(s) Crowder; also Representative(s) Valdez D. and Humphrey–Concerning the regulation of surplus military vehicles for the purposes of operation on the highway, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 22, 2019.) (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-137 by Senator(s) Todd and Crowder; also Representative(s) Hansen and Wilson–Concerning the extension of the Colorado student leaders institute, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 22, 2019.) (Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-002 by Senator(s) Winter and Fenberg; also Representative(s) Roberts and Jackson– Concerning the regulation of student education loan servicers, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 23, 2019.)

SB19-099 by Senator(s) Todd; also Representative(s) Tipper–Concerning the “Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act (2015)”, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation. (Amended as printed in House Journal, April 23, 2019.)

SB19-155 by Senator(s) Williams A. and Priola; also Representative(s) Kraft-Tharp and Snyder– Concerning the continuation of the state board of accountancy, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 23, 2019.)

SB19-059 by Senator(s) Moreno; also Representative(s) Buckner–Concerning creation of an automatic enrollment in advanced courses grant program in the department of education, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 23 and 24, 2019.)

GENERAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS – CONSENT CALENDAR

SB19-255 by Senator(s) Court and Tate; also Representative(s) Herod–Concerning the establishment

of the ratio of valuation for assessment for residential real property.

HB19-1265 by Representative(s) Esgar and Soper; also Senator(s) Rankin and Winter–Concerning the penalty for a person who passes a snowplow that is performing its service function in echelon formation with at least one other snowplow, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

SB19-259 by Senator(s) Garcia and Hisey; also Representative(s) (None)–Concerning measures to address prison population management issues, and, in connection therewith, authorizing the emergency use of the Centennial south campus of the Centennial correctional facility to house inmates.

(Judiciary recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1315 by Representative(s) Gonzales-Gutierrez and Michaelson Jenet; also Senator(s) Gonzales— Concerning the admissibility of statements by a juvenile.

(Judiciary recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 25, 2019.)

HB19-1284 by Representative(s) Titone and Beckman; also Senator(s) Holbert and Moreno— Concerning the board of directors of the urban drainage and flood control district.

HB19-1305 by Representative(s) McLachlan and Catlin; also Senator(s) Gonzales and Coram— Concerning the authority of tribal entities to administer fingerprint-based criminal history record checks related to emergency child welfare placements.

HB19-1321 by Representative(s) Coleman and Williams D.; also Senator(s) Priola–Concerning the use of an electronic device to verify the driver’s license of a person who rents a motor vehicle.

HB19-1295 by Representative(s) Rich and Becker; also Senator(s) Scott and Story–Concerning a requirement that the county treasurer in specified counties serve as the public trustee for the county.

HB19-1299 by Representative(s) McCluskie and Rich; also Senator(s) Donovan–Concerning flexibility in the contribution rates to a local government retirement plan or system.

GENERAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS

HB19-1120 by Representative(s) Michaelson Jenet and Roberts; also Senator(s) Fenberg and Coram— Concerning multiple approaches to prevent youth suicide, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(State, Veterans, & Military Affairs recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 22, 2019.)

HB19-1216 by Representative(s) Roberts; also Senator(s) Donovan and Priola–Concerning measures to reduce a patient’s costs of prescription insulin drugs, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Health and Human Services recommeneds the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 19, 2019.)

HB19-1233 by Representative(s) Froelich and Caraveo; also Senator(s) Ginal and Moreno–Concerning payment system reforms to reduce health care costs by increasing utilization of primary care, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Health and Human Services recommeneds the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 19, 2019.)

HB19-1239 by Representative(s) Tipper and Caraveo; also Senator(s) Priola and Winter–Concerning the promotion of an accurate count in the decennial census by creating a census outreach program, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1250 by Representative(s) Herod; also Senator(s) Danielson–Concerning sex offenses committed by a peace officer, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

HB19-1261 by Representative(s) Becker and Jackson; also Senator(s) Winter and Williams A.— Concerning the reduction of greenhouse gas pollution, and, in connection therewith, establishing statewide greenhouse gas pollution reduction goals and making an appropriation.

(State, Veterans, & Military Affairs recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 22, 2019.)

SB19-233 by Senator(s) Lee; also Representative(s) Snyder–Concerning combined reporting by a corporation for Colorado state income tax purposes.

HB19-1258 by Representative(s) Becker and McCluskie; also Senator(s) Court and Priola–Concerning the allocation of money that the state keeps and spends as a result of a voter-approved revenue change at the 2019 statewide election.

HB19-1257 by Representative(s) Becker and McCluskie; also Senator(s) Court and Priola–Concerning authority for the state to keep and spend all of the revenue in excess of the constitutional limitation on state fiscal year spending beginning with the 2019-20 fiscal year in order to provide funding for public schools, higher education, and roads, bridges, and transit.

HB19-1260 by Representative(s) Kipp and Valdez A.; also Senator(s) Winter and Priola–Concerning an update to the minimum energy code for the construction of buildings.

HB19-1272 by Representative(s) Bird; also Senator(s) Winter and Priola–Concerning housing authority participation in the Colorado new energy improvement district program.

HB19-1231 by Representative(s) Froelich and Kipp; also Senator(s) Lee and Priola–Concerning efficiency standards for equipment sold in Colorado, and, in connection therewith, requiring certain appliances, plumbing fixtures, and other products sold for residential or commercial use to meet energy efficiency and water efficiency standards.

(Transportation & Energy recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-239 by Senator(s) Winter and Bridges; also Representative(s) Gray and Hansen–Concerning means of addressing the impacts of technological and business model changes related to commercial vehicles, and, in connection therewith, requiring the department of transportation to convene and consult with a stakeholder group to examine impacts of new transportation technologies and business models, identify means of addressing impacts, and report findings and make recommendations to the general assembly.

(Transportation & Energy recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1255 by Representative(s) Hansen and Catlin; also Senator(s) Coram and Zenzinger–Concerning the creation of a Mesa Verde National Park license plate.

HB19-1228 by Representative(s) Bird and Titone; also Senator(s) Zenzinger and Tate–Concerning an increase in the aggregate amount of the tax credits that the Colorado housing and finance authority may allocate in a calendar year under the Colorado affordable housing tax credit.

HB19-1174 by Representative(s) Esgar and Catlin; also Senator(s) Gardner and Pettersen–Concerning out-of-network health care services provided to covered persons, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Judiciary recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 16, 2019.) (Finance recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.) (Appropriations recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1013 by Representative(s) Exum; also Senator(s) Pettersen–Concerning the extension of the income tax credit for child care expenses paid by a resident individual with a federal adjusted gross income of twenty-five thousand dollars or less.

HB19-1298 by Representative(s) Melton; also Senator(s) Priola–Concerning the use of electric motor vehicle charging stations for parking a motor vehicle.

HB19-1289 by Representative(s) Weissman; also Senator(s) Foote–Concerning the creation of additional protections in the Colorado consumer code, and, in connection therewith, enabling enforcement of the “Colorado Consumer Protection Act” for reckless acts.

(Judiciary recommends the bill be amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1311 by Representative(s) Singer; also Senator(s) Bridges–Concerning the creation of the institute of cannabis research at Colorado state university – Pueblo.

HB19-1306 by Representative(s) Esgar and Galindo; also Senator(s) Rodriguez–Concerning the monitoring of Colorado call center job losses.

HOUSE CALENDAR

SPECIAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS

SB19-192 by Senator(s) Winter and Priola; also Representative(s) Jackson and Cutter–Concerning the creation of an enterprise that is exempt from the requirements of section 20 of article X of the state constitution to administer a fee- based waste diversion grant program.

(Amendment recommended by Finance Report, dated April 19, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 19, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-104 by Senator(s) Holbert and Foote; also Representative(s) Baisley and Gray–Concerning the elimination of duplicate regulation of the property of a school district, district charter school, or institute charter school.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-085 by Senator(s) Danielson and Pettersen, Fields, Donovan, Winter, Gonzales, Court, Zenzinger, Todd, Story, Ginal, Williams A., Rodriguez, Lee, Moreno, Garcia, Fenberg, Foote, Bridges; also Representative(s) Buckner and Gonzales-Gutierrez, Benavidez, Buentello, Caraveo, Coleman, Cutter, Duran, Esgar, Exum, Galindo, Garnett, Hansen, Hooton, Jackson, Jaquez Lewis, Kennedy, Kipp, Lontine, McLachlan, Melton, Michaelson Jenet, Mullica, Roberts, Singer, Sirota, Sullivan, Titone, Valdez A., Weissman–Concerning the creation of the “Equal Pay for Equal Work Act” in order to implement measures to prevent pay disparities.

(Amendment recommended by Business Affairs & Labor Report, dated April 17, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 18, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-135 by Senator(s) Williams A. and Rodriguez, Bridges, Court, Danielson, Donovan, Fenberg, Fields, Foote, Garcia, Ginal, Gonzales, Lee, Moreno, Pettersen, Priola, Story, Tate, Todd, Winter, Zenzinger; also Representative(s) Buckner and Buentello, Coleman, Cutter, Duran, Exum, Galindo, Herod, Jackson, Melton, Michaelson Jenet, Valdez A.–Concerning methods to determine whether disparities involving certain historically underutilized businesses exist within the state procurement process, and, in connection therewith, commissioning a study to make such determination, requiring the department of personnel to track contracts awarded to historically underutilized businesses, and, making an appropriation.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

THIRD READING OF BILLS – FINAL PASSAGE

HB19-1312 by Representative(s) Mullica, Arndt, Benavidez, Bird, Buckner, Buentello, Caraveo, Coleman, Duran, Esgar, Froelich, Gray, Hansen, Jaquez Lewis, Kennedy, Kipp, McCluskie, Melton, Michaelson Jenet, Roberts, Sirota, Snyder, Tipper, Valdez A.; also Senator(s) Gonzales and Priola–Concerning modernizing immunization requirements for school entry to improve vaccination rates.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-159 by Senator(s) Bridges and Donovan, Crowder, Ginal, Williams A.; also Representative(s) McCluskie— Concerning the continuation of the passenger tramway safety board, and, in connection therewith, implementing some of the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies.

SB19-160 by Senator(s) Winter, Donovan; also Representative(s) McCluskie–Concerning the continuation of the river outfitter licensing program.

SB19-161 by Senator(s) Bridges and Story, Lundeen, Hill, Todd; also Representative(s) Kipp–Concerning the continuation of the state advisory council for parent involvement in education, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies and making an appropriation.

SB19-163 by Senator(s) Marble; also Representative(s) Galindo— Concerning the continuation of the cold case task force, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies.

SB19-197 by Senator(s) Zenzinger; also Representative(s) Kennedy— Concerning the continuation of the pilot program to allow an eligible person with a spinal cord injury to receive complementary or alternative medicine.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-202 by Senator(s) Danielson and Zenzinger; also Representative(s) Froelich–Concerning ballot access for voters with disabilities, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Amended as printed in House Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1326 by Representative(s) Esgar and Hansen, Ransom; also Senator(s) Zenzinger and Rankin, Moreno–Concerning rate flexibility on existing procedures in the Colorado dental health care program for low-income seniors.

SB19-187 by Senator(s) Lee and Gardner; also Representative(s) Bird and McKean–Concerning commissions on judicial performance.

GENERAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS

SB19-001 by Senator(s) Garcia; also Representative(s) Buentello— Concerning the expansion of the medication-assisted treatment expansion pilot program, and, in connection therewith, shifting administration of the program from the college of nursing to the center for research into substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery support strategies; expanding the counties that may participate in the program; extending the duration of the program; increasing the funding for the program; and making an appropriation.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

SB19-168 by Senator(s) Lee and Gardner, Cooke, Foote, Rodriguez; also Representative(s) Weissman and Herod, Snyder, Soper, Van Winkle–Concerning implementation of recommendations of the committee on legal services in connection with legislative review of rules of state agencies.

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1328 by Representative(s) Herod; also Senator(s) Rodriguez– Concerning bed bugs in residential premises, and, in connection therewith, establishing duties for landlords and tenants in addressing the presence of bed bugs.

(Amendment recommended by Finance Report, dated April 22, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 22, 2019.)

(Laid Over from April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1212 by Representative(s) Titone and Duran; also Senator(s) Fields–Concerning the recreation of the community association manager licensing program.

(Amendment recommended by Transportation & Local Government Report, dated March 26, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, March 27, 2019.)

HB19-1313 by Representative(s) Becker; also Senator(s) Winter and Priola–Concerning plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by qualifying retail utilities, and, in connection therewith, encouraging the achievement of zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

(Amendment recommended by Health & Insurance Report, dated April 17, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 18, 2019.)

(Amendment recommended by Appropriations Report, dated April 23, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 23, 2019.)

SB19-145 by Senator(s) Todd; also Representative(s) Valdez A.— Concerning the continuation of the regulation of dialysis care by the department of public health and environment.

HB19-1324 by Representative(s) Cutter and Bird; also Senator(s) Foote–Concerning motions to dismiss certain civil actions involving constitutional rights.

CONSIDERATION OF CONFERENCE COMMITTEE REPORT(S)

SB19-090 by Senator(s) Scott, Donovan; also Representative(s) Gray–Concerning the operation of peer-to-peer motor vehicle sharing businesses.

Conference Committee Report printed in House Journal, April 18, 2019.

CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION(S)

HR19-1006 by Representative(s) Becker and Neville–Concerning changes to the rules of the house of representatives to implement workplace policies of the general assembly.

SJR19-009 by Senator(s) Fenberg and Holbert; also Representative(s) Garnett and Neville–Concerning the convening date for the 2020 second regular session of the seventy-second General Assembly, and, in connection therewith, restoring the deadline schedule set out in the Joint Rules of the Senate and House of Representatives.

HR19-1007 by Representative(s) Becker–Concerning the approval by the House of Representatives of the Speaker’s appointment of Luis Toro to the Independent Ethics Commission.

CONSIDERATION OF SENATE AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE BILLS(RESOLUTIONS)

HB19-1189 by Representative(s) Gray and Valdez A.; also Senator(s) Bridges and Fields–Concerning wage garnishment reform, and, in connection therewith, reducing disposable earnings by health insurance premiums, reducing the amount that is subject to garnishment, and providing more detailed information to the judgment debtor regarding garnishment.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 9, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 22, 2019.)

HB19-1244 by Representative(s) Coleman and Carver, Singer; also Senator(s) Fields and Gardner, Cooke, Tate–Concerning the peace officers mental health support grant program, and, in connection therewith, allowing certain agencies to apply for grants from the program and expanding the permissible uses of money awarded as grants under the program.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 3, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 22, 2019.)

HB19-1253 by Representative(s) Landgraf and Buckner; also Senator(s) Hisey and Gonzales–Concerning a prohibition on discrimination against a living organ donor in certain insurance policies.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 10, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 22, 2019.)

HB19-1160 by Representative(s) Landgraf and Singer, Pelton, Bockenfeld, Larson, Wilson, McKean, Catlin, Gonzales- Gutierrez, Mullica; also Senator(s) Lee and Gardner– Concerning a mental health facility pilot program, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, March 20, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1003 by Representative(s) Hansen and Valdez A.; also Senator(s) Foote and Story–Concerning community solar gardens.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 1, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1138 by Representative(s) Williams D. and Melton, Humphrey; also Senator(s) Williams A. and Priola–Concerning the credit an owner of a vehicle may receive for fees paid to register a motor vehicle when the vehicle is sold before the registration expires, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, March 19, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1183 by Representative(s) Roberts; also Senator(s) Bridges– Concerning the placement of automated external defibrillators in public places, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, March 29, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1222 by Representative(s) Kipp and McCluskie; also Senator(s) Story–Concerning a grant program to reduce the amount of the international baccalaureate exam fee paid by students.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 4, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

HB19-1247 by Representative(s) Valdez D. and Catlin; also Senator(s) Donovan and Coram–Concerning a study by the commissioner of agriculture on the potential applications for blockchain technology in agricultural operations.

(Passed on Third Reading as printed in House Journal, April 16, 2019.) (Amended as printed in Senate Journal, April 24, 2019.)

Friday, April 26

GENERAL ORDERS – SECOND READING OF BILLS

HB19-1330 by Representative(s) Arndt; also Senator(s) Priola– Concerning an exemption from regulation by the division of professions and occupations in the department of regulatory agencies for persons who provide hair drying services only.

SB19-169 by Senator(s) Tate and Bridges; also Representative(s) Arndt and Titone–Concerning project management competencies for certain state contracts.

(Amendment recommended by Business Affairs & Labor Report, dated April 24, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 24, 2019.)

SB19-013 by Senator(s) Marble and Ginal; also Representative(s) Hooton and Ransom–Concerning the conditions for medical marijuana use for disabling medical conditions, and, in connection therewith, adding a condition for which a physician could prescribe an opiate to the list of disabling medical conditions for medical marijuana use.

(Amendment recommended by Health & Insurance Report, dated April 24, 2019, and placed in member’s bill file; Report also printed in House Journal, April 24, 2019.)