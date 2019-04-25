One US farm feeds an estimated 168 people all year long in America and around the world. The global population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. Thursday, May 2nd, Culver's frozen custard lovers across the nation can support agricultural education organizations by taking part in the 5th Annual Culver's Scoops of Thanks Day.AlertMe
Scoops of Thanks Day for Our Farmers – May 2nd – Culver’s Frozen Custard
-
Indiana school district turns unused cafeteria food into take-home meals for kids
-
DIY Derby Hats at the Molly Brown House
-
Frozen cat rescued after being found unresponsive in Montana snow bank
-
Nebraska battles ongoing floods: ‘Everyone needs to be prepared,’ governor says
-
Tyson recalls more than 69,000 pounds of chicken strips
-
-
Clydesdales survive plunge into frozen Pennsylvania lake
-
Mule Majors
-
Restaurant Report Card: Upscale restaurant ordered to stop serving steaks due to mold
-
Why everyone is talking about a walrus scene on Netflix
-
Excellent whitewater rafting season expected in Colorado
-
-
From Frozen 4 to NHL playoffs: Cale Makar signs with Avs
-
Faces of frostbite: Midwest city issues warning about dangerously cold temperatures
-
Trails closed in Jefferson County because of too much mud