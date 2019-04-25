Scoops of Thanks Day for Our Farmers – May 2nd – Culver’s Frozen Custard

Posted 12:47 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 25, 2019

One US farm feeds an estimated 168 people all year long in America and around the world.  The global population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050.  Thursday, May 2nd, Culver's frozen custard lovers across the nation can support agricultural education organizations by taking part in the 5th Annual Culver's Scoops of Thanks Day.

