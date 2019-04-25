× Kids OK after school bus, semitrailer involved in crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A school bus, a semitrailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred near I-70 and Ward Road. All of the eastbound lanes of the freeway were originally closed; the left-most lane reopened about 4:30 p.m.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Diana Wilson, the children on the bus were from Stober Elementary at 2300 Urban Street in Lakewood. They were headed to Skate City for an after-school trip.

Wilson said all of the children aboard the bus are OK.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said there were minor injuries and some people were taken to a hospital for further examination.

There is no word on whether any of the other people involved in the crash were injured. The semitrailer is jackknifed.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on its way to the scene and is working to learn more information.