You might remember the folks from FLY Kickbox they were on the show a couple of months ago. They have the boxing bags that register on a big screen to get you points through out class. They are doing a couple of fundraiser classes for Joana's Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year Campaign. They will take place this Sunday April 28th . The first one starts at 8:30 am and the second one starts at 9:30 am. Go to FlyKickbox.com to register. It is a suggested donation of $25. They are located in the Stanley Marketplace. Joana's campaign for LLS Woman of the Year will wrap up on May 18th where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. If you can't make it to the fundraiser you can donate at mwoy.org/TeamMichelle.AlertMe
Punch and kick for a good cause
-
The Rebel Workout sweats for a good cause
-
Sweat it out at Cyclebar for a good cause
-
Sweat and shop for a cause
-
Come ride with Joana
-
Colorado based Mellivora leggings
-
-
Eat more “chikin”
-
LLS Boy of the Year
-
Colorado Themed Leggings
-
Hit the beach with Skirt Sports
-
Melt the stress at Club Pilates Aurora
-
-
Pilates melts the stress
-
Homeless man and the woman in viral good Samaritan story plead guilty to federal charges
-
Save money for Summer