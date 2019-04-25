Punch and kick for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might remember the folks from FLY Kickbox they were on the show a couple of months ago. They have the boxing bags that register on a big screen to get you points through out class. They are doing a couple of fundraiser classes for Joana's Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year Campaign. They will take place this Sunday April 28th . The first one starts at 8:30 am and the second one starts at 9:30 am. Go to FlyKickbox.com to register. It is a suggested donation of $25. They are located in the Stanley Marketplace. Joana's campaign for LLS Woman of the Year will wrap up on May 18th where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. If you can't make it to the fundraiser you can donate at mwoy.org/TeamMichelle.