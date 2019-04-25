× President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation in May

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — President Donald Trump will speak at the Air Force Academy commencement next month, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

Sanders said during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” briefing at the White House, Sanders said the president will speak at the graduation ceremony in the academy’s football stadium on May 30.

Tens of thousands of people typically attend the ceremony. Every president since John F. Kennedy has given an address at the ceremony.

The last president to speak at an Air Force commencement was Barack Obama in 2016.

That year, a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet crashed south of Colorado Springs shortly after performing a flyover of the graduation ceremony.

Before leaving Colorado, Obama met with the pilot who survived the crash.