Pilates melts the stress

April is National Stress Awareness month and one of the best ways to get rid of stress is by taking a Pilates Class. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals, headed over to Club Pilates Aurora. Every class uses the Reformer and then depending on the class you are taking, instructors add fun tools like the Spring Board, the TRX, Bosu, Pilates Chair and so much more. Instructors are great at offering modifications for all levels and they offer introductory classes to so you can ease your way in. Get your membership enrollment fee waived when you mention Colorado's Best. That is a $60 value. Call them at 303-339-0294 and find them online at ClubPilates.com/Aurora. They are opening a second location in Southlands this Summer. We loved having you on Joana's Fitness Fix.AlertMe
