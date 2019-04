GREELEY, Colo. — An off-duty firefighter with the Greeley Fire Department died Thursday following a crash.

GFD said the male firefighter died due to injuries sustained in an “off-duty traffic collision.” The fire department did not say when or where the crash occurred.

The firefighter’s name has not yet been released.

The Greeley Fire Department is mourning the loss of a veteran firefighter who passed away today from injuries sustained in an off-duty traffic collision. Please keep his family and the Greeley Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers. — Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) April 25, 2019

According to one of the firefighter’s former coworkers, he had been with GFD for 22 years.

GFD did not provide details as to the circumstances of the crash.