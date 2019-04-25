Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash with pedestrian in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A Medina Alert was issued on Thursday for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. at East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street.

The driver of a light-colored 2002 to 2004 Toyota Camry hit the pedestrian and fled, police said. No license plate number was released.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police said the vehicle has total front-end damage, including preexisting damage to the bumper. The vehicle has post-collision front passenger and windshield damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-675-8915.

