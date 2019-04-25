Major fire involving several vehicle closes I-70 in both directions in Lakewood

DENVER — A major fire involving several vehicles has shut down Interstate 70 in both directions near Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway in Lakewood.

The fire is in the eastbound lanes. However, both directions of the highway are closed.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a school bus and a semitrailer were involved in a crash on I-70 in nearby Wheat Ridge.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

