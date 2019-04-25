× I-70 closed in Lakewood through Friday morning commute; here are alternate routes

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Multiple people were killed in a crash and fire on Interstate 70 in Lakewood Thursday.

The crash occurred where I-70 goes underneath Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway.

The Lakewood Police Department said the highway could be closed through the Friday morning commute. A detour for westbound traffic has been established using the Denver West on and off ramps.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Hank Cary recommends taking an alternate route to avoid the crash area:

Use Highway 58 between downtown Golden and I-70

Use U.S. 6 (6th Avenue Freeway) instead of I-70 to get to central Denver/I-25. Drivers can also use Kipling Street and 6th to avoid the closure area and reconnect to I-70.

Take C-470 to Highway 285 or vise-versa. Note that eastbound C-470 will be closed at Santa Fe Drive for construction until 5:30 a.m. Friday.