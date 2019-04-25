Greyhound puts downtown Denver bus station block up for sale

Downtown Denver Greyhound bus station.

DENVER — A downtown Denver block that has long housed a Greyhound bus terminal is up for sale, JLL Marketing said.

The 2.45-acre site at 1055 19th Street already has downtown core district zoning that will allow for redevelopment to include buildings up to 40 stories.

The location near the Lower Downtown and Ballpark neighborhoods along with its zoning status will make it ideal for office, multifamily, hotel or mixed-use development, JLL said.

“Acquiring a full city block in this excellent location with such liberal zoning is a rare opportunity,” JLL executive vice president Patrick Bolick said in a statement.

“JLL is excited to partner with Greyhound to select a developer to positively transform the neighborhood. Due to Denver’s strong market fundamentals, we are anticipating great interest.”

Greyhound bus service will continue until a relocation is finalized near the end of 2020. The station, which has parking above it, has been operating since 1975.

