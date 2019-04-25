Denver gas prices continue to rise and they could reach $3 soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Filling up your gas tank is now costing you a lot more than just a few months ago because gas prices in the Denver area have spiked - and don’t expect them to go down any time soon.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Colorado is just about $2.75. In February that same gallon cost about $1.90.

That's just below the national average which is currently $2.88 per gallon.

Experts say its all about the upcoming summer driving season.

"Summer gas is just more expensive," said Skyler McKinley from Colorado AAA. "It’s a different blend, it cost more to produce. We’re seeing all these factors together with some international uncertainty that’s driving the price up and that will continue through Memorial Day."

AAA forecasts that prices will likely spike around $3 per gallon by Memorial Day and then begin to level off during the summer.