Colorado to pay inmate $200K settlement in excessive force case

DENVER — A Colorado Department of Corrections inmate will receive $200,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit regarding a 2014 incident, according to the inmate’s attorney.

David Lane, of the Killmer, Lane & Newman law firm, said Thursday that inmate Shawn Lovett settled with the state on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.

As seen in video footage, prison guard Anthony Martinez jerked Lovett’s leg-cuff chain and tossed him face-first onto a concrete floor, fracturing his skull. The incident occurred in September 2014 at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.

Lovett is serving a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault and robbery.

Martinez and guard Shannon Proud were transferring Lovett from one location of the prison to another.

After the incident, the department's inspector general's office launched an investigation and found Martinez knowingly caused Lovett serious harm and injury. It also found that Proud falsely reported that Lovett provoked the takedown and the use of actions that followed.

"He might be locked up. But he’s not an animal," Lovett's mother Penny McFadden said in 2016.

Martinez was prosecuted for assault and did 30 days in jail, according to Lane. He was also fired by DOC.

Proud was prosecuted as well. He pleaded guilty to filing a false report and was given probation, according to Lane