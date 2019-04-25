Colorado native expected to go in first round of NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft is from a small Colorado town and could be drafted in the first round Thursday night.

Dalton Risner grew up in Wiggins, Colorado, a small town of less than 1,000 people about an hour from Denver. He grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL but unlike so many, he has that chance.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound All American right tackle played for Kansas State.

Although Risner has driven by Broncos Stadium at Mile High thousands of times and dreamed of being in that locker room and walking out of the tunnel onto the field, many experts think he will go after the Broncos pick.

The Broncos have the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft Thursday night, but football experts project that Risner will likely be drafted later in the night in the 20s.

