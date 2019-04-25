Clouds and gusty wind early today then clearing; Colder storm system early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front blew through overnight with gusty wind and a few rain drops.

We'll see heavy cloud cover this morning then clearing this afternoon. Breezy northwest wind 10-30mph.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy with breezy conditions, highs 40s, 50s and 60s.

Friday look partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon rain shower/t-storm across the Front Range, highs near 80.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds with rain/snow likely afternoon/night, 0-2 inches of new accumulation on the high peaks by Saturday morning. Gusty wind develops into Saturday, 20-50mph.

Saturday looks partly cloudy across the Front Range with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs around 70.

Sunday looks similar. Then a cold front hits Sunday night into Monday morning with a good chance of rain showers, clouds cover, and drop in temps.

Monday-Wednesday features 3-4 different cold fronts. This means unsettled weather and cooler temps. Mountain snow appears likely as well.

