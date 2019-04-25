× Broomfield High School dismissed early after threats reported to Safe2Tell

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Students were dismissed early from Broomfield High School on Thursday after a threat was made through Safe2Tell, the Boulder Valley School District said.

The district said it received a number of reports of a possible threat to the school.

Officials were not able to determine the credibility of the threats but after consulting with law enforcement, the district decided to dismiss students in a controlled fashion.

The Broomfield Police Department said it searched the school and found it to be safe. The investigation into the threats is ongoing.

Law enforcement helped with the dismissal. No other schools in the area were affected.

Students who walk or drive home were allowed to do so under police supervision. Students who take the bus were taken to their normal stops.

Students who need to be picked up by parents are taken to Broomfield United Methodist Church at 545 W. 10th Ave.

The district said all after-school activities were canceled because of the early dismissal.