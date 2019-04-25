× Broncos select Iowa tight end Noah Fant in first round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant from the University of Iowa with the 20th pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Earlier, they traded their 10th pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos hired Vic Fangio as coach and traded for quarterback Joe Flacco during the offseason, and had draft needs at the defensive line, linebacker, offensive line, quarterback and tight end.

The Broncos, who went 6-10 last season, leading to the firing of coach Vance Joseph picked in the top 10 in consecutive years for the second time in franchise history, the last in 1972 and 1973.

The Broncos picked No. 5 last year, grabbing defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The second and third rounds of the draft will be held Friday night, with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The Broncos have the No. 41 overall pick in the second round, the No. 71 pick in the third round, the No. 125 choice in the fourth round, the Nos. 148 and 156 selections in the fifth round, the No. 182 choice in the sixth round and pick No. 237 in the seventh round.