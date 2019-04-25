Weekend warm-up on the way with chances of afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will reach 70 degrees on Friday and will last through Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine to start each of those days.

Each afternoon through the weekend will include low chances for isolated to scattered showers and even a thunderstorms. Most places won't see rain for the next several days.

That changes early next week as higher chances for rain and even some snow return to Denver and the Front Range.

Expect rain showers to develop during the day on Monday. Some snow could mix with the rain early on Tuesday before changing back to rain.

Additional rain showers are expected on Wednesday. And Thursday will have fewer showers, but the chance is still there.

So it's looking soggy for most of next week. And while there's rain in the city, it will be accumulating snow (as much as 6 inches in spots) in the mountains.

How low the snow line gets to the foothills west of Denver is being watched. As a result, there could be some light accumulation of slushy snow in the foothills.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.