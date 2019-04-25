A pop-up bar with 500,000 balls is coming to Denver this September

DENVER — Get ready because a Ball Pit Bar is coming to the Mile High City this September which will feature booze, DJ music and thousands of balls for adults to play in.

A specific location has not been announced for the Ball Pit Bar in Denver yet, but it will be on Sept. 14, according to a Facebook Event. The Australia-based will also be stopping by New York City and Los Angeles as well.

“The Ball Pit Party is the first of it’s kind and like no other event you will experience. A pop up giant adult ball pit and bar giving you the ultimate kidult experience,” the Facebook page for the event says.

So if you wanna get on the mailing list for the “festival of balls,” you can join the mailing list on its website.