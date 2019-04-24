Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness gyms this summer

HAMPTON, N.H. — Planet Fitness will hold a “Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes” starting next month that allows 15- to 18-year-olds to work out for free at the gyms.

The challenge encourages the teens to get in shape safely and to have some fun. The challenge will last from May 15 to Sept. 1.

The teens can also potentially win scholarship money. To enter, a parent or legal guardian must register their child at any Planet Fitness location.

The grand prize winner will earn a $5,000 scholarship with the first-place winner in each state winning $500.

The gym, which has 1,700 locations throughout the U.S., will award a total of $30,500 in scholarships. There are 25 gyms in Colorado.

