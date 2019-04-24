× Tapia’s 3-run double sparks Rockies over Nationals, 9-5

DENVER — Raimel Tapia had two doubles and drove in three runs to back a solid outing from German Marquez, and the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals, 9-5, on Wednesday.

Charlie Blackmon homered and Trevor Story extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a triple. Nolan Arenado had three RBIs, David Dahl had three hits and Wade Davis picked up his third save.

The Rockies have won eight of their past 10.

Juan Soto homered for the Nationals, who have yet to win more than two games in a row this season.

Daniel Murphy returned to the Rockies lineup after missing 20 games because of a fractured left index finger suffered on March 29.

The former National singled in his first at-bat and then drew a walk and scored on Tapia’s three-run double in the Rockies’ four-run third inning.

Marquez (3-1) pitched in pain in his previous start because of an infected tooth. He had it pulled after the loss to Philadelphia on Friday and battled through seven innings Wednesday.

The three runs he allowed came with two outs. Jake Noll’s first major league hit was an RBI double in the second inning, and Soto hit a two-run homer after Victor Robles’ two-out single in the third to make it 3-0.

The Rockies scored the next nine runs off Anibal Sanchez (0-3) and Washington’s bullpen. Blackmon led off the fourth with his third homer to make it 5-3 and Arenado had an RBI single.

The Rockies tacked on three more in the eighth against Trevor Rosenthal, who allowed run-scoring singles to Arenado and Dahl and threw a wild pitch. The outing actually lowered Rosenthal’s ERA from 40.50 to 36.00.

Matt Adams’ two-run single in the ninth was hit third hit of the game.