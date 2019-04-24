Sweat and shop for a cause

As part of Joana's run for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year, Joana is teaching a Pilates burn class at the Athleta store at park Meadows this Saturday at 8:30am . It will be an hour class, just drop in and join in or click HERE to RSVP. We would love a donation for the LLS but show up either way would love to have you. Bring a matt and a bottle of water and shop after the class and get 20% off. Right after that Joana's team will also hold a fundraising shopping event at the Kendra Scott jewelry store at Park Meadows location.  A portion of proceeds from 10am to noon will go to LLS and Joana's campaign.

