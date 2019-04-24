Support the Shield: FOX31, Channel 2 and Safeway deliver donuts to metro-area law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As part of the Support the Shield Campaign, FOX31 and Channel 2 worked with Safeway to bring dozens of donuts to Denver-area law enforcement officers Wednesday.

The month-long fundraising campaign launched April 1 and will run through May 5.

This year, there are two beneficiaries for the campaign: Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), which supports survivors and co-workers directly affected by line-of-duty deaths.

Starting at 4:30 a.m., reporter Dan Daru loaded up a news vehicle with 20 dozen donuts and began making deliveries around the area. He stopped at the Lone Tree Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Aurora Police Department and the Denver Police Department.

Last year, the Support the Shield campaign raised more than $680,000 to help officers be better protected with rifle-ready gear.

While handing out donuts, Daru shared a few laughs with officers.

Those wishing to donate to Support the Shield can do so while checking out at Safeway stores across Colorado.

Once your groceries are tallied, you will be asked via the card reader if you would like to donate.

Shoppers will be able to select quantities of $1, $5 and $10 to donate. Once a quantity is selected, it will automatically be added to your bill.