Student arrested after being found with airsoft gun, putting Denver school on lockdown

DENVER — A student at McGlone Academy was arrested after being found with an airsoft gun at the Montbello campus, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

The gun was reported about 1:30 p.m., prompting the school to be placed on lockdown, which means people inside the building lock the doors of the classroom and stay in place.

Police arrived at the charter school at 500 Crown Blvd., made contact with the student, then took the student into custody.

The student was arrested for investigation of felony menacing and threats to injure.

There were no reports of the gun being fired or any injuries. The school went to lockout status then returned to normal operations.