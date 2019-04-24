Stock Your Fridge for LESS – Natural Grocers {N}power Rewards Program & Great Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pepper Crusted Burgers with Cheddar and Bacon

Makes: 4 burgers Total time: 35 minutes

6 strips bacon

1 pound ground (100% grass-fed) beef

1 teaspoon Natural Grocers Bulk organic garlic granules

1 teaspoon Natural Grocers Bulk organic onion granules

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

4 hamburger buns or 4-8 large organic lettuce leaves (for lettuce wraps)

8 (1/4-inch) thick slices of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sharp Cheddar

Optional burger toppings: organic lettuce, organic tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and/or barbeque sauce

Instructions

1. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet (such as a cast iron) over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, turning occasionally, until it is done to your liking (this should take about 8-15 minutes depending on the thickness of your bacon and how crisp you like it). Place the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

2. While the bacon cooks, mix the yak with the garlic, onion, and salt. Form into four patties about ½-¾-inch thick. Season both sides of each patty with the black pepper. Set aside.

3. Once the bacon has been removed from the pan, split the buns open and liberally brush each cut side with bacon grease. Put buns back together and set aside.

4. Drain all but a couple of teaspoons of the bacon grease from the skillet and return the skillet to the burner. Turn heat to medium (or just below if your stove tends to run

hot) and place the prepared burgers in the pan. Cook undisturbed for about 4 minutes. Carefully flip each burger and top each with two slices of cheese. Cook for another 4-6 minutes, or until the burgers are just cooked through. (Please note that yak meat is very lean and tends to dry out if overcooked.) Transfer the cooked burgers to a plate and top each with 1½ strips of bacon.

5. Toast each bun half, cut side down, in the hot skillet for 2-3 minutes or until lightly golden and crisp.

6. To serve, place one burger on each bun or lettuce leaf and serve with desired toppings.

Basic Tossed Salad

Serves: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 10 minutes

1 medium head organic leaf lettuce, leaves separated, rinsed, and spun dry

2 medium organic carrots, peeled and shredded

1 small organic red onions, finely sliced

1/2 cup Natural Grocers Bulk roasted and salted sunflower seeds

Instructions

1. Tear the lettuce into bite size pieces. Put leaves into a large salad bowl.

2. Add the shredded carrots and toss.

3. Serve by transferring 1/4 of the salad to each salad bowl. Add the red onion and sunflower seeds to each bowl. Top with homemade olive oil vinaigrette (or store bought salad dressing made with olive oil or avocado oil).

NOTE: Save time by doubling this 'recipe' for the week. You can keep pre washed and torn lettuce in the refrigerator, and quickly assemble a salad throughout the week. For variety, change up the vegetables and toppings. Fresh apples and apple juice sweetened cranberries, or shredded beets, sliced oranges and feta cheese, olives, toasted almond slivers, or walnuts. Be creative!