Spotty Spring showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have the chance each afternoon through the weekend to see an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Most places will be dry and what rain does fall will be on the light side. Temperatures through Sunday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

We are tracking a better chance for more widespread rain arriving on Monday through Wednesday. The weather pattern for those days looks cool and soggy. We are also forecasting a chance for a rain/snow mix or all snow from late Monday night into early on Tuesday. Right now it looks like a slushy mix, but some accumulation is not out of the question. So, we'll continue to tweak the forecast details and let you know as the storm gets closer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.