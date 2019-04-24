Slim down for bikini season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Evolve Body and Wellness can help you feel your best this spring with some easy non-invasive solutions and their 20 pounds in 20 days program.

Ed and his team have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: First, get the new reduced price for Zerona. Get six Zerona Laser Treatments for just $199. That's the lowest price Evolve Body and Wellness has ever offered, but it's only available to the first 10 callers. You can also get a one month of weight loss injections for just $49. And for the new medically Directed Weight Loss program, get a free consolation plus 50% off! And don`t forget to ask about their 20 pounds in 20 days challenge as well.