Man arrested for murder in November death of woman at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman at a motel in November, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Matthew Williams, 27, of Lakewood was arrested Tuesday night, police said.

On Nov. 8 about 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a death investigation in a room at the Motel 6 at 480 Wadsworth Blvd.

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Olivia Hector, was found by motel staff as they tried to clean a room.

Police determined the death was suspicious and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined Hector died as a result of strangulation.

Police later identified Williams as the suspect.

