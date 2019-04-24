× Luke Perry’s final appearance on ‘Riverdale’ was short and bittersweet

LOS ANGELES — Thanks for everything, Fred Andrews.

Wednesday night’s episode of “Riverdale” was the last episode late actor Luke Perry filmed before his unexpected death from a stroke at age 52 last month.

In the episode, Fred accompanies his son, Archie (KJ Apa) to the hospital, where a group of people are awaiting word on his boxing match opponent, Randy.

Randy ultimately dies and Archie blames himself.

Back at their home, Archie swears off boxing and confesses he knew his foe was using drugs.

“Son, from everything you’ve said, it’s clear Randy died from those drugs. The autopsy will support that. You’re innocent,” Fred tells his son.

Fred’s kind words fall on guilt-stricken ears, but the speech is true to the role Fred played on screen and, by many accounts, the one Perry played off-screen — that of a supportive, stalwart figure.

Earlier this week, show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previewed Perry’s final scene, saying it was “a beautiful, true moment between a father and his son.”

“Wish these scenes could go on forever…” he wrote.

The CW has not said how “Riverdale” will deal with Fred’s absence going forward.

Aguirre-Sacasa had earlier said this season was dedicated to the memory of Perry.